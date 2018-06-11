New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Coffee Stain Games

Goat Simulator 1.1 update falls back to June 3

The capra-centric Goat Simulator had previously hoped to deploy its 1.1 update in May. However, developer Coffee Stain Studios is pushing its free update back by a few days, now targeting a June 3 release.

Goat Simulator 1.1 teaser shows goat parkour

Sure, when humans perform parkour tricks, it's pretty cool. After all, not everyone can run along walls with the greatest of ease. But how about if you saw parkour from a goat? Now that would be quite a sight and it's just the kind of sight you'll find in Goat Simulator's upcoming 1.1 update.

