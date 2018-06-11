Embracer Group acquires 8 studios including 3D Realms & Deep Rock Galactic devs
The Embracer Group just bolstered its already burgeoning collection of studios with 3D Realms, Ghost Ship Games, and more.
The Embracer Group just bolstered its already burgeoning collection of studios with 3D Realms, Ghost Ship Games, and more.
You can get your hands on the next game from the team behind Goat Simulator.
The capra-centric Goat Simulator had previously hoped to deploy its 1.1 update in May. However, developer Coffee Stain Studios is pushing its free update back by a few days, now targeting a June 3 release.
Sure, when humans perform parkour tricks, it's pretty cool. After all, not everyone can run along walls with the greatest of ease. But how about if you saw parkour from a goat? Now that would be quite a sight and it's just the kind of sight you'll find in Goat Simulator's upcoming 1.1 update.
"It's nice." That's the number one reason DLC should be free, at least according to Goat Simulator's Armin Ibrisagic.
An update coming to Goat Simulator in mid-May will add a new map, more playable goats, and local splitscreen support.