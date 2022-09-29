Goat Simulator 3 gives players an exclusive Fortnite skin for pre-orders Coffee Stain Publishing and Epic Games have teamed up to give players an exclusive skin in Fortnite for pre-ordering Goat Simulator 3.

Goat Simulator 3 and Fortnite are not the kind of games you’d expect to see in a collaboration. They are both silly in their own way, but feature quite the different flavor of fun. Even so, if you ever wanted to get some Goat Sim in your Fortnite, then your time has come. Coffee Stain and Epic Games have teamed up to bring a new Goat Simulator skin to Fortnite that can only be acquired if you pre-order Goat Simulator 3 on the Epic Games Store on PC.

Coffee Stain and Epic Games announced the collaboration with a new and hilariously bizarre trailer on September 29, 2022. Goat Simulator 3 is set to launch on November 17, 2022 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store, but if you pre-order on the Epic Games Store, you’ll be able to nab the Pilgor skin for Fortnite for free. It may also be the only way to get this particular skin for the time being, which features the Goat Sim goat in a humanized look with a tank top and jeans.

Goat Simulator 3 has promised to be quite the fun venture from Coffee Stain Publishing. The original Goat Simulator was a breakout hit that saw lots of love throughout early access. In case you were wondering, there was not a Goat Simulator 2. We don’t speak of it apparently. Nonetheless, when Goat Simulator 3 was announced back in June 2022, it promised a whole new world to mess with and goat around in, either alone or with friends. It’s shaping up to be pretty fun too as our recent preview showed.

Players can pick up the Pilgor skin for Fortnite by pre-ordering Goat Simulator 3 on the Epic Games Store on PC.

Source: Coffee Stain Publishing

Goat Simulator 3 is coming in November to multiple platforms, but you’ll have to pre-order it on Epic Games Store on PC if you want the Pilgor skin in Fortnite. Stay tuned for more Goat Simulator 3 coverage as we approach the game’s launch in the next couple months.