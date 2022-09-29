Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Goat Simulator 3 gives players an exclusive Fortnite skin for pre-orders

Coffee Stain Publishing and Epic Games have teamed up to give players an exclusive skin in Fortnite for pre-ordering Goat Simulator 3.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Coffee Stain Publishing
3

Goat Simulator 3 and Fortnite are not the kind of games you’d expect to see in a collaboration. They are both silly in their own way, but feature quite the different flavor of fun. Even so, if you ever wanted to get some Goat Sim in your Fortnite, then your time has come. Coffee Stain and Epic Games have teamed up to bring a new Goat Simulator skin to Fortnite that can only be acquired if you pre-order Goat Simulator 3 on the Epic Games Store on PC.

Coffee Stain and Epic Games announced the collaboration with a new and hilariously bizarre trailer on September 29, 2022. Goat Simulator 3 is set to launch on November 17, 2022 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store, but if you pre-order on the Epic Games Store, you’ll be able to nab the Pilgor skin for Fortnite for free. It may also be the only way to get this particular skin for the time being, which features the Goat Sim goat in a humanized look with a tank top and jeans.

Goat Simulator 3 has promised to be quite the fun venture from Coffee Stain Publishing. The original Goat Simulator was a breakout hit that saw lots of love throughout early access. In case you were wondering, there was not a Goat Simulator 2. We don’t speak of it apparently. Nonetheless, when Goat Simulator 3 was announced back in June 2022, it promised a whole new world to mess with and goat around in, either alone or with friends. It’s shaping up to be pretty fun too as our recent preview showed.

An ad for how to get the exclusive Goat Simulator Pilgor skin in Fortnite
Players can pick up the Pilgor skin for Fortnite by pre-ordering Goat Simulator 3 on the Epic Games Store on PC.
Source: Coffee Stain Publishing

Goat Simulator 3 is coming in November to multiple platforms, but you’ll have to pre-order it on Epic Games Store on PC if you want the Pilgor skin in Fortnite. Stay tuned for more Goat Simulator 3 coverage as we approach the game’s launch in the next couple months.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

