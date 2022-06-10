Was there a Goat Simulator 2? Coffee Stain recently announced Goat Simulator 3, but what happened to Goat Simulator 2?

During Summer Game Fest 2022, Coffee Stain delivered one of the funniest trailers of the year with its reveal of Goat Simulator 3. The trailer parodied the Dead Island 2 reveal and got us hyped up to start causing mayhem as these chaotic goats once more. However, we found ourselves asking, how did we get to Goat Simulator 3? Was there a Goat Simulator 2 that we’re all collectively forgetting? Let’s investigate.

Was there a Goat Simulator 2?

No, there was definitely never a Goat Simulator 2. Goat Simulator was first released for Windows back in 2014, and was ported to various consoles and devices over the next several years. While the game got plenty of post-launch support from the developers, it never received a proper sequel, until now.

Why exactly would Coffee Stain skip over Goat Simulator 2 and go straight to 3? There’s no correct answer as far as we know, but it is an expert-level troll from the developer. With the game already parodying Dead Island 2 in its announcement, maybe the leap to the 3 subtitle is playing off the sequel craze in gaming and entertainment. It’s likely also a reference to the fact that the new game will let players participate in online co-op with up to three friends.

With how much the original Goat Simulator changed between its initial 2014 launch and all of the post-release fixes and content updates, one could argue that it feels like two different games. If we follow that logic, the new game could be seen as the third Goat Simulator experience. Regardless, Goat Simulator 3 will be released this fall. For more on the games revealed during Summer Game Fest 2022, Shacknews has what you need to know.