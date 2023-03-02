ShackStream: Big Team Building in Deep Rock Galactic 2018 Legacy Mode - Episode 47 On this week's Big Team Building, we take Deep Rock Galactic back to where it began with the 2018 Legacy Mode!

Deep Rock Galactic has been around for five years. Five years of Rock and Stone!!!, and plenty more fun as the game has come out of early access and continually grown. Ghost Ship Games has plenty of more stuff on the way too, but one of the more interesting things they did as part of the game’s fifth anniversary since coming to early access in 2018 was offering the original build in a new Legacy Mode… and we’re going back to where all the mining, bug splatting, rock and stone, and fun began on this week’s Big Team Building!

Deep Rock Galactic's 2018 Legacy Mode

Deep Rock Galactic’s 2018 Legacy Mode was launched in an update as part of the game’s 5 year anniversary festivities. It takes the game back to the first ever build when it launched in early access. There will likely be some difficulty. This is, after all, well before even the optimization and improvements that led up to the official launch of Deep Rock Galactic. And that doesn’t even include the new content that would launch for the game afterward. It’s bound to be a tough job, but we’re going to do it anyways.

It's not often a game lets us look back at where things started. Join us as we go live shortly with Deep Rock Galactic’s Legacy Mode and take in the opening chapter of the popular co-op mining shooter once again.