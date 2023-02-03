Deep Rock Galactic devs celebrate five years since launch with DRG Legacy mode DRG Legacy is being added to the game, allowing players to experience its original release form without the DLC and expansions that have come in five years.

Deep Rock Galactic has come a long way and celebrates its 5th anniversary this year! Having officially launched in May 2020, it’s a been a long road for the rogue-like co-op mining adventure, but we’ve had plenty of cool content courtesy of Ghost Ship Games since. In fact, there’s so much that it may be worth seeing what the game was like without it. That’s why Ghost Ship is putting in a DRG Legacy mode that will let players revisit the first launch build of Deep Rock Galactic and experience what the game was like back in 2018.

Ghost Ship Games announced this interesting new mode alongside celebration of the game’s five-year anniversary in a Steam Developer’s Blog post. According to the post, DRG Legacy is an optional mode that will let players experience the game as it was when it first launched in early access in 2018. You don’t have to check it out, but the mode is there as an optional way to play.

Whether it's 2018 or 2023, it's always been a good time for ROCK AND STONE, and a few good brews in Deep Rock Galactic.

Source: Coffee Stain Publishing

Ghost Ship goes on to explain that it may be interesting to see what the game was like without the updates and extended content it has gotten in five years, among other reasons.

Maybe you feel nostalgic and want to go back and experience those early days of glory. Or maybe you just want to appreciate everything that has been added since launch by actually seeing how different the game is today by comparison. Either way, grab some friends and mine like it is 2018.

It’s interesting to say the least and putting the current and original versions of Deep Rock Galactic side by side could be quite the illuminating experience of just how far the game has come.

That said, Ghost Ship also had news for those who want to stay in the now. The team isn’t slowing down and more content is coming. There will be a five-year anniversary event full of limited-time fun and rewards coming up on March 2, 2023, and Ghost Ship promises it is not slowing down on the game. Rather, the devs claim they are as excited as ever to keep developing new content.

Deep Rock Galactic has been a regular fixture of fun here at Shacknews from its early access launch in 2018 all the way up to Big Team Building just last week. We offer a hearty congratulations to Ghost Ship Games on five years since. Stay tuned as we just might jump into DRG Legacy alongside our regular fun in the very near future.