ShackStream: Big Team Building in Deep Rock Galactic - Episode 42 The team are adventuring deep into the mines to crack some rocks in this episode of Big Team Building.

You’ve passed through Thursday and it’s now the evening, which means tomorrow is Friday. But enough about how the days of the week work, we’ve got some Deep Rock Galactic to play as part of Big Team Building for this Thursday night! For tonight’s episode, we’re shifting over to Steam and starting some new dwarfs as we look to unlock perks and have a good time. Come and join us.

This episode of Big Team Building is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can expect at least 2 hours of non-stop action as the Shacknews staff gather together to put their teamwork skills to the test. We’ve taken a shining to Deep Rock Galactic (actually, we’ve always loved it), so it’s solidified a spot in our weekly show.

We’ve been playing Deep Rock Galactic on Game Pass recently, but have taken the plunge and will be switching over to Steam. This means that a few of us will be starting fresh characters. While it is unfortunate having to start again, it means we already know the lay of the land and can likely make better decisions when it comes to perks and unlocks.

While you're enjoying the show, take a moment to hit the follow button. This will keep you up to date on when we go live.