ShackStream: Big Team Building in Deep Rock Galactic - Episode 42

The team are adventuring deep into the mines to crack some rocks in this episode of Big Team Building.
Sam Chandler
1

You’ve passed through Thursday and it’s now the evening, which means tomorrow is Friday. But enough about how the days of the week work, we’ve got some Deep Rock Galactic to play as part of Big Team Building for this Thursday night! For tonight’s episode, we’re shifting over to Steam and starting some new dwarfs as we look to unlock perks and have a good time. Come and join us.

This episode of Big Team Building is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can expect at least 2 hours of non-stop action as the Shacknews staff gather together to put their teamwork skills to the test. We’ve taken a shining to Deep Rock Galactic (actually, we’ve always loved it), so it’s solidified a spot in our weekly show.

We’ve been playing Deep Rock Galactic on Game Pass recently, but have taken the plunge and will be switching over to Steam. This means that a few of us will be starting fresh characters. While it is unfortunate having to start again, it means we already know the lay of the land and can likely make better decisions when it comes to perks and unlocks.

While you’re enjoying the show, take a moment to hit the follow button. This will keep you up to date on when we go live. You can also subscribe to the channel so you don’t have to sit through any pesky ads and this can be done for free if you’ve linked Amazon Prime to Twitch. There are other ways to support us too, like checking out Shackpets on iOS or Android. Looking at pictures of cute pets is the best way to unwind after a long day’s work. Now, let’s get ready to rock and stone!

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

