Cliff Bleszinski claims news for the currently defunct LawBreakers is coming
LawBreakers went offline in 2018, but Bleszinski says a recent conversation with his lawyer means he'll have some news to share soon.
Despite swearing off game development, Cliff Bleszinski has a new idea in his head that he can't seem to shake.
Boss Key Productions' gravity-defying FPS title is no longer playable.
Pour one out for the studio that brought us Radical Heights and LawBreakers.
No response from Cliff Bleszinski himself or Epic Games just yet.
Boss Key has a new battle royale shooter that launches into early access today. Get a first look at it in motion!
If you can’t beat ’em, join ‘em.
It might not be the highest priority for Boss Key Productions, but at least they're thinking about it.
Maybe CliffyB's gravity-defying shooter will be able to get off the ground with its upcoming massive update.
Cliff Bleszinski says the game's launch has been a 'humbling' experience for him, but he and his team are going to keep it alive.