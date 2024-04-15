Lawbreakers 2.0 fan project makes the game playable online again Director Cliff Bleszinski shared the fan project on social media and directed fans to its Discord.

Lawbreakers is back, sort of. The 2017 hero shooter had been defunct since 2018 when original developer Boss Key Productions shut it down, but a new fan project has given it life. Lawbreakers 2.0 is in full swing, and with it, players can currently play online matches in the game for the first time in around six years.

Original director Cliff Bleszinski himself brought attention to the Lawbreakers fan project via his personal social media, sharing the fan project game and its Discord on his X account. Dubbed Lawbreakers 2.0, this is a fan-made launcher for the game. Despite Bleszinski’s appreciation, it has no formal affiliation with Boss Key Productions or Nexon, who still retains the IP rights to Lawbreakers as its publisher. Nonetheless, players are currently able to play Lawbreakers games in online multiplayer for the time being.

Somehow LawBreakers is coming back, see below!!!

---

If you're interested in this weekend's public test or future tests, join the RELB discord server to learn how to get set up and keep up with the current news! https://t.co/1COV57FZQ5 — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) April 13, 2024

Cliff Bleszinski has been championing a return of Lawbreakers for several years, including calling on Nexon to re-release the game themselves. The last we’d heard, he’d had a talk with his lawyer that was supposed to mean good news for the IP, but that was back in April 2023 at this point, just about a year ago. The servers had been officially offline since 2018 after the game failed to gain the mainstream attraction expected of it, but it certainly wasn’t for lack of effort on Bleszinski and Nexon’s part.

Lawbreakers 2.0 seems to be safe and running for now. The project and Discord are up and players can download and play. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this topic for further updates.