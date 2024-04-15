New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Lawbreakers 2.0 fan project makes the game playable online again

Director Cliff Bleszinski shared the fan project on social media and directed fans to its Discord.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nexon
3

Lawbreakers is back, sort of. The 2017 hero shooter had been defunct since 2018 when original developer Boss Key Productions shut it down, but a new fan project has given it life. Lawbreakers 2.0 is in full swing, and with it, players can currently play online matches in the game for the first time in around six years.

Original director Cliff Bleszinski himself brought attention to the Lawbreakers fan project via his personal social media, sharing the fan project game and its Discord on his X account. Dubbed Lawbreakers 2.0, this is a fan-made launcher for the game. Despite Bleszinski’s appreciation, it has no formal affiliation with Boss Key Productions or Nexon, who still retains the IP rights to Lawbreakers as its publisher. Nonetheless, players are currently able to play Lawbreakers games in online multiplayer for the time being.

Cliff Bleszinski has been championing a return of Lawbreakers for several years, including calling on Nexon to re-release the game themselves. The last we’d heard, he’d had a talk with his lawyer that was supposed to mean good news for the IP, but that was back in April 2023 at this point, just about a year ago. The servers had been officially offline since 2018 after the game failed to gain the mainstream attraction expected of it, but it certainly wasn’t for lack of effort on Bleszinski and Nexon’s part.

Lawbreakers 2.0 seems to be safe and running for now. The project and Discord are up and players can download and play. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this topic for further updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

