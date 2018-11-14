Shacknews Extra Life Charity Marathon Livestream Fundraiser
Hey Shackers, some of the staff is going to be streaming for 24 hours for the kids!
The QuakeCon 2019 hype train is leaving the station, and Bethesda is teaming up with some great charities at this year's convention.
The folks at Make-A-Wish are officially teaming up with StreamElements all week for a Twitch stream event that will feature some huge streamers.
Twitch is working with the 1000 Dreams Fund for the Streams for Dreams 2019 fundraiser.
The Stack Up program will have additional chances to flourish thanks to the CDC's grant.
Esports organization Immortals and the Los Angeles Valiant are getting into the holiday spirit, partnering with St. Jude to raise $500,000 over the next two years.
Tune in and donate to a good cause and you could end up winning a limited edition Taco Bell Xbox One.
Everyone's favorite streamer Ninja will stream Fortnite for The Ellen Fund charity later this month.
Help the kids with Gordon Hayward while he plays games on Twitch!
The game launched previously, but the proceeds will be measured during a 92 day period into 2019.