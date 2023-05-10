Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Humble Bundle Capcom Heroic Collection includes some big compilations

The latest Humble Bundle includes Monster Hunter Rise, as well as collections for Mega Man, Street Fighter, and Ace Attorney.
Ozzie Mejia
Humble Bundle
It's been a while since a Humble Bundle has been dedicated to the games of Capcom. The wait for a new one is over, as Humble Bundle has put up the Capcom Heroic Collection game bundle. This one features many of Capcom's biggest franchises, as well as some noteworthy retro game collections.

Titles included in the Humble Bundle Capcom Heroic Collection

Source: Humble Bundle

The Capcom Heroic Collection bundle features ten titles, but when you factor in that several of these are collections, this bundle contains dozens of games. Pay just $1 USD for Bionic Commando: Rearmed, Strider, the Lost Planet 3 Complete Pack, and the Mega Man Legacy Collection. The Mega Man Legacy Collection by itself is a wild inclusion, offering buyers the first six Mega Man games for less than a cup of coffee. Those who want to pay $10 or more can add the Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, and Mega Man 11. A more premium $30 price tosses in the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and Monster Hunter Rise.

Proceeds from the Capcom Heroic Collection will go towards JDRF. This is a research group that seeks to help those with type 1 diabetes through advocacy, community engagement, and various scientific breakthroughs. As always, consumers can allocate how much of their money goes to Capcom, Humble Bundle, or charity.

The Humble Bundle Capcom Heroic Collection will be available until Wednesday, May 24. All titles included activate on Steam.

