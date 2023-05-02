StreamElements reveals 2023 Creator Diversity Program recipients
StreamElements has selected from among various underrepresented groups and named the 16 recipients of the 2023 Creator Diversity Program.
That time of the year has arrived, once again, from StreamElements. The team announced its latest class for the Creator Diversity Program. This is a program that was established to provide education, professional gear, support, promotion, and funding to streamers and content creators from underrepresented groups in order to assist with their channels. For 2023, 16 more people were selected to receive the full benefits of this year’sprogram.
StreamElements named the recipients of the 2023 Creator Diversity Program over on the StreamElements Medium blog. Recipients were chosen from various underrepresented communities including, but not limited to, BIPOC, APIM, women, LGBTQIA2S+, and individuals with disabilities. Thousands applied, but the following 16 Twitch Partners and Affiliates from across North America and Europe were selected:
- AlexNorimaki
- Amethyst
- aymergirl
- DaydreamerDan
- dorkyawesomeguy
- esnueil
- heykipp
- KandidlyKayla
- KDotDaGawd
- MissMiurgen
- PassionsPlanet
- Paya111
- sheilur
- Skaiday
- terriblegaming123
- whinnaay
Skaiday, one of this year's recipients, spoke about being chosen and what it means for her career.
StreamElements has learned from past few years of running this program and has refined its benefits. As noted via Tuesday's press release, Creator Diversity Program recipients will receive the following:
- Funds: $3,000 USD via PayPal for recipients to use as they see fit (e.g. equipment, graphics, professional services, etc.)
- Education: Monthly workshops and educational sessions featuring industry and on-staff experts. This includes private group sessions from StreamerSquare on growth, self-care, and safety & harassment along with 1-month premium access to their site.
- Support: A dedicated StreamElements account manager and access to a special Discord channel for any technical support or guidance.
- Gear: Creators will be able to opt-in to receive a Razer Stream Controller X from Razer’s extensive suite of broadcasting gear.
- Opportunities: Optional early access to sponsorship campaigns with guaranteed base pay and training on how to optimize these opportunities for success.
- Promotion: Recipients will be featured on StreamElements’ social media channels including tweets and blog post profiles.
DorkyAwesomeGuy talked about taking content creation from a hobby to a career, and the massive achievement it was to be accepted into the program.
Applicants who were not selected will not leave empty-handed. StreamElements will invite those applicants to a private Discord channel, where they can collaborate with one another and continue their journey as streamers and content creators together. The 2023 Creator Diversity Program will kick off later this month and run through May 2024.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, StreamElements reveals 2023 Creator Diversity Program recipients