StreamElements reveals 2023 Creator Diversity Program recipients StreamElements has selected from among various underrepresented groups and named the 16 recipients of the 2023 Creator Diversity Program.

That time of the year has arrived, once again, from StreamElements. The team announced its latest class for the Creator Diversity Program. This is a program that was established to provide education, professional gear, support, promotion, and funding to streamers and content creators from underrepresented groups in order to assist with their channels. For 2023, 16 more people were selected to receive the full benefits of this year’sprogram.

StreamElements named the recipients of the 2023 Creator Diversity Program over on the StreamElements Medium blog. Recipients were chosen from various underrepresented communities including, but not limited to, BIPOC, APIM, women, LGBTQIA2S+, and individuals with disabilities. Thousands applied, but the following 16 Twitch Partners and Affiliates from across North America and Europe were selected:

Amethyst is one of this year's Creator Diversity Program recipients.

Skaiday, one of this year's recipients, spoke about being chosen and what it means for her career.

Connecting with brands is crucial for success as a content creator, especially for underrepresented groups who may not have as many opportunities. As a Mexican American woman, I know firsthand the challenges of finding representation in gaming, and I don't want any more underrepresented gamers to feel alone, unwanted, or misjudged. This is why I applied to the Creator Diversity Program; it offers the potential for growth and impact, including the opportunity to learn how to effectively communicate with brands. Unfortunately, there have been instances where companies have taken advantage of content creators by offering inadequate compensation. By acquiring the skills to negotiate and speak with brands, I can establish valuable connections that could accelerate my career. The program's resources and knowledge could be a significant turning point for me and other creators from diverse backgrounds.

StreamElements has learned from past few years of running this program and has refined its benefits. As noted via Tuesday's press release, Creator Diversity Program recipients will receive the following:

Funds : $3,000 USD via PayPal for recipients to use as they see fit (e.g. equipment, graphics, professional services, etc.)

: $3,000 USD via PayPal for recipients to use as they see fit (e.g. equipment, graphics, professional services, etc.) Education : Monthly workshops and educational sessions featuring industry and on-staff experts. This includes private group sessions from StreamerSquare on growth, self-care, and safety & harassment along with 1-month premium access to their site.

: Monthly workshops and educational sessions featuring industry and on-staff experts. This includes private group sessions from StreamerSquare on growth, self-care, and safety & harassment along with 1-month premium access to their site. Support : A dedicated StreamElements account manager and access to a special Discord channel for any technical support or guidance.

: A dedicated StreamElements account manager and access to a special Discord channel for any technical support or guidance. Gear : Creators will be able to opt-in to receive a Razer Stream Controller X from Razer’s extensive suite of broadcasting gear.

: Creators will be able to opt-in to receive a Razer Stream Controller X from Razer’s extensive suite of broadcasting gear. Opportunities : Optional early access to sponsorship campaigns with guaranteed base pay and training on how to optimize these opportunities for success.

: Optional early access to sponsorship campaigns with guaranteed base pay and training on how to optimize these opportunities for success. Promotion: Recipients will be featured on StreamElements’ social media channels including tweets and blog post profiles.

DorkyAwesomeGuy talked about taking content creation from a hobby to a career, and the massive achievement it was to be accepted into the program.

What started out as a fun hobby has turned into a mission of making the world a brighter, happier place and representing a part of the BIPOC community as a bisexual, Filipino-American. I've achieved success with holding multiple charity streams and building a loving, generous community over the past few years, but I feel I am still lacking resources to reach more people, and make even bigger differences in the world. I am so grateful to be accepted to the StreamElements 2023 Creator Diversity Program, as I feel like the resources they provide will absolutely help elevate my brand to the next level!

Applicants who were not selected will not leave empty-handed. StreamElements will invite those applicants to a private Discord channel, where they can collaborate with one another and continue their journey as streamers and content creators together. The 2023 Creator Diversity Program will kick off later this month and run through May 2024.