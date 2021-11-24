StreamElements reveals 2021 Creator Diversity Program recipients StreamElements has selected a number of content creators from underrepresented groups to aid through its 2021 Creator Diversity Fund.

Back in October, StreamElements announced it was launching a new year of the Creator Diversity Program. This program was established to provide professional level gear, funding, and knowledge to streamers and content creators from underrepresented groups to help them boost their channels. Now, after a record year of applications, StreamElements has selected the recipients who will receive the full benefit of this year’s fund.

StreamElements announced the recipients of the 2021 Creator Diversity Fund in a blog post on November 24, 2021. All recipients were chosen from communities including, but not limited to, black, people of color (PoC), women, LGBTQ+, and individuals with disabilities. This year, StreamElements claimed there were around 3000 suitable applicants to choose from as opposed to around 600 for 2020’s Creator Diversity Fund. The recipient content creators can be found listed below.

The recipients of the StreamElements 2021 Creator Diversity Fund will receive gear and support to boost their channels and content to new levels.

For the 2021 Creator Diversity Fund, StreamElements partnered with Razer and will provide the above listed recipients with the following benefits of the fund.

Monthly workshops and educational sessions featuring industry and on-staff experts

A dedicated StreamElements Creator Success manager and access to a VIP Discord Server

$1,500 USD in Amazon gift cards to purchase content creation equipment (peripherals, hardware, software, etc.)

Up to $2,500 USD paid to the third-party artist(s) of recipient creator’s choice for channel graphics (alerts, overlays, emotes, etc.)

Up to $1,000 USD paid to the third-party individual(s) of recipient creator’s choice for professional services (video editing, headshots etc.)

It had to have been a tough crop of fine creators for StreamElements to sift through, but the goal of boosting underrepresented content creators is an admirable one. With the recipients chosen for the 2021 StreamElements Creator Diversity Fund, a lot of good people will get a major opportunity to push their streams and videos to the next level. For all others, stay tuned as we watch for a possible return of the Creator Diversity Fund in 2022.