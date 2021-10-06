StreamElements Creator Diversity Program returns to aid underrepresented streamers StreamElements' second annual CDP is calling for applicants from marginalized groups for a chance at support and mentorship for their Twitch channels.

In 2020, in an effort to boost the voices and creative talents of marginalized groups on Twitch, StreamElements launched the Creator Diverity Program. It took on streamers and content creators from persons of color (PoC), LGBTQIA+, women, and disabled communities to aid, support, and mentor them in boosting their channels and presences on Twitch, sharing their creative visions with larger audiences. Now, the CDP program is set to return in 2021 with applications opening, and with StreamElements’ recent funding, it’s set to come back bigger than ever.

StreamElements announced the Creator Diversity Program 2021 edition in a press release on October 6, 2021 with applications opening on the same day. The Creator Diversity Program aids Twitch streamers from underrepresented groups with mentorship, hardware and software purchases, and further support to boost their channels. Moreover, this year StreamElements has partnered with Razer to provide the latter’s suite of broadcasting and streaming products in aid to the stream setups of those accepted.

Applications are open now for the StreamElements Creator Diversity Program 2021 and 15 applicants will be accepted into the program. There is some criteria for entry as follows:

Be a member of an underrepresented group (e.g. Black, PoC, Women, LGBTQ+, or Individuals with disabilities).

Have at least 1,000 followers on one of the following platforms to be eligible: Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook Gaming.

Stream at least twice (2x) per week and / or upload two videos per week.

Be 18 years or older.

If you meet these criteria and are selected for the Creator Diversity Program, StreamElements will provide the following benefits:

Monthly workshops and educational sessions featuring industry and on-staff experts

A dedicated StreamElements Creator Success manager and access to a VIP Discord Server

$1,500 USD in Amazon gift cards to purchase content creation equipment (peripherals, hardware, software, etc.)

Up to $2,500 USD paid to the third-party artist(s) of recipient creator’s choice for channel graphics (alerts, overlays, emotes, etc.)

Up to $1,000 USD paid to the third-party individual(s) of recipient creator’s choice for professional services (video editing, headshots etc.)

To assist recipients with upgrading their setups, Razer will be providing a streaming webcam and microphone from their elite suite of broadcast products

StreamElements has found itself in a prime position to boost its offerings in the second annual Creator Diversity Program. Last year, the program aided a solid array of individuals in pursuit of their stream and creative ideals. Following $100 million worth of recent funding, StreamElements is prepared to aid another class further than ever before with CDP 2021.

The application deadline is October 22, 2021 and recipients will be notified by November 10. For further details, rules, and eligibility, be sure to check out the Creator Diversity webpage on the StreamElements site.