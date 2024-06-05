Itch.io launches Queer Games Bundle 2024 featuring 500 projects With hundreds of games, TTRPGs, comics, and more to explore for just a few dollars, Itch.io's Queer Games Bundle supports the efforts of 271 LGBTQ+ creators.

For the fourth year running, Itch.io has assembled a massive collection of games and apps supporting Pride Month and LGBTQ+ creators. The Itch.io Queer Games Bundle 2024 has launched, and with it comes around 500 apps spanning games, TTRPGs, comics, and more from around 271 LGBTQ+ creators worldwide. The whole bundle is available as a $60 package, but you can also do a pay-what-you-want option running from $10 up.

Itch.io released the Queer Games Bundle 2024 collection with an announcement on social media and a special webpage. The bundle will be available throughout all of Pride Month and then some, officially ending on what appears to be July 10, 2024. Until then, you can buy the bundle at an even $60 USD price, but there’s also a pay-what-you-want package. There, you can get the bundle for $10, or you can pay any amount you’d like, even over $60 if you want. The proceeds will go to support the LGBTQ+ creators who offered their projects to the Queer Games Bundle.

We're proud 🌈 to present the 4th Queer Games Bundle, with 500 games, TTRPGs, comics, and more from LGBTQ+ creators around the world.



For the price of one AAA game, you can directly support queer artists today. Buy it here for $60 (or $10+):



✨ https://t.co/UTn9qwwODb pic.twitter.com/pOznHLTlXH — Queer Games Bundle (@QueerGameBundle) June 5, 2024

Itch.io has been one of the more supportive creative communities for games and media projects over the many years of its existence. Not only does Itch.io give most of its revenue to creators that host on its platform, but it also regularly engages in charities, offering bundles like the Queer Games Bundle, which is on its fourth straight year in 2024. Previous bundles have also included supporting women’s reproductive rights, relief efforts in Ukraine as it fights off Russian invasion, and support and charities regarding racial equality and justice, just to name a few.

With the Itch.io Queer Games Bundle 2024 out and available, it’s a great way to support LGBTQ+ creatives during pride month for whatever price you want. Stay tuned for more updates and Itch.io news as it becomes available.