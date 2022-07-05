Worthy of Better, Stronger Together reproductive rights charity itch.io bundle offer ends in 10 days Support reproductive rights and nab hundreds of amazing games for $10 in the Itch.io bundle, Worthy of Better, Stronger Together for Reproductive Rights.

Waves of backlash, outrage, and protests have been ignited by the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which had previously constitutionally protected a person’s right to have an abortion, along with fundraising efforts in support of reproductive rights as a result.

Among these fundraising efforts is the Itch.io bundle, Worthy of Better, Stronger Together for Reproductive Rights. Not only does the bundle feature hundreds of different indie games, all of them can be acquired for just $10 (USD). Even better than getting hundreds of games for $10? All proceeds from the bundle will be donated in a 50/50 split between the National Organization for Women, and Center for Reproductive Rights.

On the Itch.io bundle’s page, a statement is provided that sheds additional light in regards to what the bundle is about:

“June 24th, 2022 was a harrowing day for civil liberties. In the United States, basic human rights are being stripped away. It is a stark reminder that even after 50 years of legal protection, equality can be so easily lost.



To say nothing of the dangerous precedent this decision sets for other civil rights protections, we believe that the right for a person to pursue safe and legal abortions is more than enough reason to stand up and take action.



This decision does not only affect those capable of becoming pregnant. It is a determination of what rights we as a society choose to hold sacred. It is a question of who is deemed worthy of protecting. The fabric of our society is woven by every single member, to erode a single thread unravels us all.



We must all take a stand and demand that our rights and bodily autonomy are federally recognized. With support from creators and supporters in the gaming community, this bundle was created to aid the fight for basic and humane rights. All proceeds will be donated 50/50 to the following charities:



- National Organization for Women

- Center for Reproductive



Rights To all those who are affected, you are seen, you are strong, and we are in this together. Every human being deserves basic rights. Worthy of better, stronger together. This initiative is organized by Abbey 'Scruncho' Smith and supported by a multitude of creators.”

Calico from developer Peachy Keen Games is one of the games included in the Itch.io bundle, Worth of Better, Stronger Together for Reproductive Rights.



© Peachy Keen Games

If you’re curious about some of the titles on offer in the bundle, they include indies like Calico, Evan’s Remains, and Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered, to name just a few. The bundle will be available for the next 10 days, from now until July 14, giving you ample time to look through the long list of included games as well.

After looking through the bundle, we're curious what some standout games are to you personally. Let us know in Chatty, and for more on Itch.io fundraising, also be sure to read through our previous coverage of the bundle for Ukraine that quickly surpassed its $2,000,000 goal.