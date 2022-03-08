itch.io Bundle for Ukraine tops $2,000,000 goal Get your hands on almost 1,000 items and help support the people of Ukraine.

Known for its vast catalog of games, the itch.io platform has been raising money for Ukraine through the sale of a massive game bundle. Today, the Bundle for Ukraine has reached and surpassed it’s $2,000,000 goal.

This is but a fraction of the goods you will receive if you purchase the Bundle for Ukraine.

The people of Ukraine are experiencing an invasion by Russian forces. All corners of the video game industry have bandied together in support of Ukraine, including itch.io. The Bundle for Ukraine includes 992 items (which would usually cost $6,552 to purchase) and will set you back a meagre $10. With still 9 days left in the sale, there’s still time to push even further beyond the current number raised, which sits at $2,033,562.35 at the time of writing.

The Bundle for Ukraine will have its proceeds split evenly between the International Medical Corps and the Voices of Children. The International Medical Corps provides medical assistance to Ukraine while the Voices of Children is a Ukrainian charity that helps children overcome PTSD and the horrors of war.

Within the bundle, there are almost 600 video games, 300 tabletop RPGs, and other assets, comics and books. The itch.io site notes that of this near-1000 items “more than 600 have never been in a major bundle before.” Furthermore, developers and publishers signed up to itch.io specifically to take part in this offering.

If you haven’t already, consider heading over to itch.io and purchase the Bundle for Ukraine. The minimum donation is $10, but you can donate more than that.