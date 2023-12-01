New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Shacknews AbleGamers Charity Streamathon 2023 here

Come and watch 8 hours of non-stop action as Shacknews staff raise money for AbleGamers!
Sam Chandler
1

Today we have a special livestream as the Shacknews staff gather together to raise money for charity. That’s right, it’s our Shacknews AbleGamers Streamathon 2023, where we stream for 8 hours across a variety of video games. Tune in to the Shacknews Twitch channel below!

The Shacknews AbleGamers Streamathon kicks off at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET on December 1, 2023 on the Shacknews Twitch channel. The stream is scheduled to last well into the afternoon (or evening, depending on where you live), with the final livestream being F-Zero 99 at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET. How long we play F-Zero 99 remains to be seen, but it’s our last show for the day so you won’t want to miss out!

Game Time
Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways Race 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
Marvel Snap 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET
Street Fighter 6 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET
F-Zero 99 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET

This year Shacknews will be raising money for AbleGamers Charity. AbleGamers is all about improving accessibility for gamers and making this fantastic hobby of ours more inclusive. Whether it’s working with developers to implement better accessibility options or helping players access peripherals they need to game, AbleGamers does some incredible work.

Make sure you drop by, say hello, and donate to the AbleGamers Charity if you can. Every dollar you donate helps. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews over the weekend as we continue to stream some of our favorite games and raise more money for this excellent cause.

