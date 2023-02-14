Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Mick Gordon donates his Atomic Heart soundtrack fee to aid Ukraine

With Atomic Heart coming out this month, composer Mick Gordon announced he's putting his earnings from it towards the Australian Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.
TJ Denzer
Image via Bethesda
2

Atomic Heart is about to come out this month, and Doom 2016 and Eternal composer Mick Gordon has been lending his talents to the project. He’s also passing his earnings from work on the game onto a good cause. Ahead of Atomic Heart’s launch this month, Gordon announced that he will be donating his fee from work on the game’s soundtrack towards aiding Ukraine through the Australian Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Mick Gordon made this announcement regarding his pay on Atomic Heart via his personal Twitter, stating his belief that the world must stand in solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russia’s continued invasion of the nation.

“In April 2020, Mundfish Studio approached me to contribute to the musical vision of Atomic Heart,” Gordon wrote. “Working with Mundfish is an absolute delight, as they prioritize imagination and artistic freedom, which is evident in the game’s stunning art direction and detailed world-building. I am proud to donate my fee from the game to the Australian Red Cross’ Ukraine Crisis Appeal in support of the people of Ukraine who are heroically defending their country against aggression.”

Mick Gordon's tweet about his fee from work on Atomic Heart
Mick Gordon shared that his fee for work on Atomic Heart's music will go to support Ukraine through the Australian Red Cross.
Source: Twitter

Gordon goes on to share that he feels aiding Ukraine’s people in the current difficult times is of utmost importance at the moment.

“I believe it is important to support pro-peace organizations, stand up for what is right, and to help those in need, especially during times of crisis,” Gordon continued. “This donation is a way for me to provide practical support to those whose lives have been impacted by the war.”

Mick Gordon’s music has been impressive to say the least, marking a major high point of games like Doom 2016. Despite complications between Gordon and Bethesda for Doom Eternal, his work there was also admirable. With Atomic Heart coming this February, stay tuned for more on the game, as well as Mick Gordon’s music in it in the weeks ahead.

