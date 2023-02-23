The Pokemon Company donates $200,000 to Turkey and Syria Earthquake Relief Fund The donation will go to relief fund organizer GlobalGiving.

The devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria earlier this month claimed thousands of lives and left countless others without food or shelter. In the wake of the tragedy, people across the globe have come together to aid in providing relief to those affected. Now, one of the biggest companies in entertainment now has made a donation to the cause. The Pokemon Company has announced a $200,000 to GlobalGiving’s Turkey and Syria Earthquake Relief Fund.

The Pokemon Company announced its donation to those affected by the earthquakes in a statement shared to its Twitter account.

Our hearts are with the people of Turkey and Syria affected by the recent earthquakes.

To support children and families in need across the region, The Pokemon Company Internation is donating $200,00 to its partners at GlobalGiving and their Turkey and Syria Earthquake Relief Fund. To learn more about GlobalGiving’s efforts please visit www.GlobalGiving.org.

People and organizations from around the world have been donating funds and resources to aid Turkey and Syria as the countries recover from earthquakes that took the lives of over 40,000 people and created myriad struggles for the survivors. The Pokemon Company has a bit of a history in donating to to important causes during times of societal strife and global turmoil. In 2020, the company donated $200,000 to fight social injustice after the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police. The Pokemon Company donated the same amount to Ukraine last year following the Russian invasion of the country.

As the people of Turkey and Syria continue to recover from the devastating earthquakes that happened earlier this month, we hope that The Pokemon Company’s donation helps resources reach the people that need them.