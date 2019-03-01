Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered appears on South Korean ratings board
A new listing on video game ratings boards in South Korea seems to indicate that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered could be coming in the near future.
A new listing on video game ratings boards in South Korea seems to indicate that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered could be coming in the near future.
A PEGI rating for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remaster for PS4 was discovered.
Call of Duty fans can now enjoy the fan favorite Modern Warfare 2 thanks to new backward compatibility support on the Xbox One.
Want to take a trip down memory lane or experience the original Moder Warfare games for the first time? Then next week is the moment you've been waiting for.
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's departure from the gritty military shooter is a small part of a larger phenomenon.
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare had a profound influence on how first-person shooters would be designed, especially when it comes to multiplayer. With the recent reveal of Advanced Warfare's multiplayer features, we're following through history to see how COD's fast paced multiplayer became what it is, and what it will become. Part 1 covers Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare to Black Ops.
Xbox.com Support lists issues with redeeming Call of Duty: Black Ops 'Escalation Map Pack' codes from GameStop as well as ongoing issues with Modern Warfare 2 phishing scams.