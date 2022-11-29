How to tune weapons - Warzone 2.0 Learn how to take advantage of weapon tuning to build the best guns in the multiplayer and battle royale.

Weapon tuning is a new feature in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 that allows players to customize the attachments on their weapons. This guide will explain how to tune weapons in Warzone 2 so that you can customize your weapon attachments to your liking.

How to tune weapons

Weapon tuning lets you adjust the attributes of weapon attachments to better suit your preferences and optimize the weapons you use the most. Players can tune their weapon loadouts in both Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. Before you can utilize weapon tuning in either mode, you must first get a weapon to max level. Once you achieve max level with a weapon, you will be able to tune its attachments from within the Gunsmith.

To tune a weapon, start by opening either Warzone 2.0 or Modern Warfare 2 and navigate to the Weapons tab. Select a custom loadout, equip the max-level gun you wish to tune, and then enter the Gunsmith. When highlighting an attachment slot, look for a plus symbol with the word Tune above it.

Select Tune to bring up the tuning menu for an attachment. There will be adjustable sliders on the bottom and side of the display that allow you to fine-tune the length and weight of an attachment, along with a graph that conveys how tuning will affect the weapon’s overall attributes.

The sliders allow you to adjust certain features of an attachment based on its inbuilt Pros and Cons. For example, increasing the weight on a barrel may improve its recoil control, but at the cost of mobility. The best way to tune a weapon will depend on how you want the gun to perform in combat.

Once you have tuned an attachment, it will be marked by a cog symbol in the Gunsmith. You can test out the changes in the Firing Range in between adjustments to get the tuning just right.

Weapon Tuning is a good way for experienced players to improve their weapon builds and gain an edge in battle. Check out our Modern Warfare 2 page for more gameplay tips.