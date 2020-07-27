Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and Modern Warfare 2 are August's PS Plus games Play Fall Guys and Modern Warfare 2 remastered for free on PlayStation 4 this August.

With streaming slowly but surely taking over the world of gaming, several companies have already introduced their own services that grant players free access to games with a monthly subscription. PS Plus is Sony’s take on the deal, bundling in access to online play with new games every month. It’s been announced that PS Plus subscribers will get to download Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout free of charge on PS4 this August.

Sony announced the new PS Plus games for August on July 27, 2020. Posted to their official Twitter account, PS Plus subscribers will be able to download both Fall Guys and Modern Warfare 2 for free.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered are your PS Plus games for August. Full details: https://t.co/YMdv5fdG58 pic.twitter.com/0oAfSfxA7c — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 27, 2020

Developed by Mediatonic, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a colorful party game that pits 60 players against each other in a series of contests. Spotlighted during the recent Devolver Direct, Fall Guys quite humorous, and bursting with character. The game just wrapped up a brief closed beta, and will be launching on August 4. PS4 players will be able to get Fall Guys free of charge the day it releases.

On the other side of August’s PS Plus offerings is Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered. Developed by Infinity Ward, Modern Warfare 2 is home to one of the Call of Duty series’ most beloved campaigns. Relive the journey of Soap, Captain Price, and Ghost with this graphically upgraded version of the campaign.

August is without a doubt an excellent month for PS Plus. Headlined by two high-profile 2020 releases, this is a can’t-miss offer for those subscribed to Sony’s subscription service on PS4. For more on PS Plus, as well as the upcoming Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, stay tuned to Shacknews.