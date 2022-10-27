All Safe Codes - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Find out the combinations to the safes in the El Sin Nombre and Alone missions in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

In the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, there are several locked safes that players can unlock in certain missions, provided they know the safe codes. These safes contain weapons and items that can come in handy during the mission, so you will want to keep these safe codes at the ready when the time comes. Opening all three safes in the campaign will also reward players with the Gentleman Thief achievement. This guide covers every safe code in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

All Campaign Safe Codes



Source: Shacknews

There are three safes players can unlock in the campaign, one in the “El Sin Nombre” mission and two in the “Alone” mission. Below, you will find the safe code combination for each of the safes in these missions, along with a brief explanation of how to solve each safe code.

El Sin Nombre Safe Code: 02-02-19

This safe is located inside a closet in the bedroom on the second floor of the mansion. Climb onto the black SUV outside to reach the rooftop and then climb onto the balcony to reach the second floor. Make your way to the bedroom and look for a closet with a safe inside. The room you are looking for will have a portrait of Lazar Salgado hanging on a wall nearby, along with a date: 02/02/2019.

Alone Safe Code #1: 10-10-80

Continue through the Alone mission until you encounter the dying fellow banging on the door outside the coffee shop. Around the corner to the left is a door to an office with a No Entry sign hanging outside. You will have to pry the door open with a pry tool. Once inside, you will find a safe on the floor. The clue to the safe code is the 40th birthday marked on the nearby calendar.

Alone Safe Code #2: 37-60-80

Later in the Alone mission, there is another locked safe inside the office of the El Maistro auto shop. From the first safe location, drop down the hole and leave through the left door. Once outside, look for a blue door with the sign El Maistro overhead. Enter the auto shop and head to the office in the back corner. The safe code solution can be found on the nearby computer.

Once you have used each safe code to unlock every safe in the campaign, you will unlock the Gentleman Thief achievement. Check out our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 page for more gameplay tips.