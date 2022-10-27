How to craft - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Here's what you need to know about Modern Warfare 2's crafting system, including all crafting recipes in the campaign.

Believe it or not, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign features a crafting system, albeit a very simplistic one. Certain missions will task players with crafting items like bombs, traps, and other makeshift tools. Different missions will call for different crafting ingredients, but you won’t know what materials you need until you collect the right items. This guide will go over each crafting recipe in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 so that you can easily craft what you need.

How to Craft



In order to craft items in Modern Warfare 2, players must first loot and scavenge for scraps that can be used for crafting. Crafting materials can be found throughout the environment and can include things like rope bindings, metal scraps, bottles, and chemicals. Once you have collected a few crafting ingredients, press up on the D-pad to bring up the crafting wheel, then select the item you wish to craft. This is also where you can equip and swap out different crafted items.

MW2 Crafting Recipes

Below you will find a list of crafting materials required to craft each item available in the campaign. You will need one of each material listed beside each item in order to craft it.

Pry Tool: Binding, Metal - Used to pry open locked doors and chests.

Smoke Bomb: Binding, Wax, Chemicals - Smoke obscures the area and can stun enemies briefly.

Mine: Binding, Trap, Explosives - Can be thrown and detonated from a distance, like C4.

Molotov: Binding, Bottle, Oil - Throwable equipment that explodes and ignites on impact.

Shiv: Binding, Glass - Used to takedown enemies and are a one-time use.

Gas Trap: Binding, Trap, Chemicals - Releases toxic gas that stuns enemies when detonated.

Those are all of the crafting recipes available in the campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Now that you know what materials you need to collect, crafting the necessary equipment should become much easier. Head over to our Modern Warfare 2 page for more gameplay tips.