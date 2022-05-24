Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gets October 2022 release date

Infinity Ward has revealed the release date for this year's Call of Duty.
Donovan Erskine
It’s been known for a while now that this year’s Call of Duty will be a follow-up to 2019’s Modern Warfare. Developed by Infinity Ward, we now know exactly when we’ll be able to get our hands on Modern Warfare 2 this fall, as the game has been given an October 28 release date.

Infinity Ward announced the release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in a post to its Twitter account. The game will arrive worldwide on October 28, 2022. It should be known that this is not a remake or retelling of the original Modern Warfare 2 that was released in 2009. This is a direct sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was a reimagination of the original story and characters.

mw2 release date

In addition to a release date, Infinity Ward also revealed the cover art for Modern Warfare 2. The official artwork depicts Simon “Ghost” Riley, one of the franchise’s most beloved characters, in his iconic skull mask. We also see the logo that creates the roman numeral for 2 using the MW acronym.

New images were also released that introduce us to the main cast of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This includes Captain John Price, "Soap" MacTavish, Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, and Colonel Alejandro Vargas. Call of Duty fans may recognize some of these names from previous titles, but it’s likely that they’ll have a fresh iteration in the new game.

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 now set for this October, we’re likely to get a constant drip of new details as we get closer to that date. There have also been rumors swirling that a new Warzone will be released later this year alongside the new Call of Duty, but there has been no official word on that front. As we await potential updates, stick with us here on Shacknews.

