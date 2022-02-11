Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone sequels will release this year Sequels to Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone are being designed together "from the ground up."

The Call of Duty franchise trucks on as one of the most popular and lucrative franchises in gaming, despite controversy both within the community and at parent company Activision Blizzard. With that, it’s no surprise that a new Call of Duty game will arrive this fall season. Now, we know exactly what we’ll be getting from the first-person shooter franchise. A sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone are currently in development and will launch later this year.

An open letter to the Call of Duty community was shared on the game’s website on February 11, 2022. It primarily outlines the myriad issues facing Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, concluding with the publisher’s future plans for the series. It’s here that Activision Blizzard confirms that the next mainline Call of Duty will be a sequel to Modern Warfare (2019), though it’s unclear if the game will be titled Modern Warfare 2 or not. It’s also announced that a new Warzone experience is in development alongside Modern Warfare. Both are being developed by Infinity Ward.

There aren’t many concrete details in the blog post, as we’re yet to get a proper unveiling of this year’s CoD projects. However, we do learn that both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will run on new engines. As for Warzone specifically, the post says to “expect a massive evolution of Battle Royale with all-new playspace and a new sandbox mode​.” Up to this point, CoD developers have iterated on Warzone in its existing state, adding/removing weapons, characters, and locations.

Though rumors about the franchise’s future are constantly swirling, this is the first confirmation we’ve gotten about the mainline entry and Warzone sequel that are coming this year. Though the ramifications of the recent Microsoft acquisition are on everybody’s minds, it’s not likely that it will have much of an impact on these projects.