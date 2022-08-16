Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 digital pre-orders get early access to the campaign Activision is offering an incentive to those who pre-order CODMW2 on digital platforms with early access to the Campaign story mode.

It won’t be long before Activision shovels out the next entry in the Call of Duty franchise, this time doing another round of Modern Warfare 2. With the game set to launch in late October, there’s still plenty to see as far as what it has to offer. That said, Activision also wants to get players on board early and is offering a new incentive to digital pre-orders: Players that pre-order the game digitally will be able to access its Campaign a week ahead of the official launch.

Activision announced this new incentive for digital pre-orders via the Call of Duty website on August 16, 2022. According to the page detailing pre-order bonuses and the upcoming beta schedule, players who pre-order digital versions of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on their platform of choice will get to enjoy the game’s Campaign mode on October 20, 2022, instead of having to wait for October 28, 2022 when the game officially launches worldwide. This is an incentive that’s exclusive to digital copies. Physical editions of the game will unfortunately not get the same bonus.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 isn’t a remake of the original CODMW2, but rather a new entry entirely, much like how Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 was. It features familiar characters such as Captain Price and John “Soap” MacTavish, but it will be a new story altogether as the squad faces down various deadly scenarios and possibly some bits of problematically censored or rewritten history.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release on October 28, 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. As we close in on the release date, stay tuned for more updates on the game. And if you want to get in on the campaign early, be sure to pre-order digitally before October 20.