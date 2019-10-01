Xur's location and wares for November 1, 2019 - Destiny 2
Find out where Xur's location is, as well as what wares he has for sell in Destiny 2 on November 1, 2019.
Find out where Xur's location is, as well as what wares he has for sell in Destiny 2 on November 1, 2019.
Dawnblade Warlocks are also getting their feathers clipped so they're less oppressive in the Crucible.
The latest raid is coming to Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, so get ready by checking out the
Learn more about raids, quests, classes, exotic gear and more with Shacknews' strategy guide for all things related to Destiny 2.
Learn the Horned Wreath location and how to complete the Essence of Vanity quest in Destiny 2.
Getting the "problem reading game content" error when launching Destiny 2 on Steam? Here's how to fix it.
An in-depth guide to all the Ritual Weapons available to you in Destiny 2.
Learn how to get the Guardian's first weapon, the Khvostov 7G-02, in Destiny 2.
Find out what the Tapir error code means in Destiny 2 and how to fix it.
Learn how to fix the Weasel error code in Destiny 2, so you can get back into the action.