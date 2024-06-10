Destiny 2: Codename Frontiers announced for 2025 Bungie has confirmed that new content is coming to Destiny 2 next year.

Bungie held a brief presentation this morning to share what’s next after the release of The Final Shape, which brought a close to 10 years worth of storytelling. Of course, that doesn’t mean that we’ve seen the end of new Destiny 2 content. Bungie has announced Codename Frontiers, new content coming to Destiny 2 in 2025.

Bungie teased its plans for the future of Destiny 2 in a video presentation titled “The Journey Ahead.” While players chew through the staggering amount of content in The Final Shape, some are curious about what’s ahead for Destiny 2. While Bungie isn’t quite ready to detail its long-term plans, fans can rest assured that the studio plans to release new content at least throughout 2025

Bungie has also teased Revenant as an upcoming season for Destiny 2. It’ll heavily focus on The Fallen as the group searches for a new home. It’ll lean into fantasy themes, with vampire enemies for players to take on.

It’ll be a while before we know exactly what’s in store for Destiny in 2025, but The Final Shape has given players plenty to do in the meantime. If you’ve been diving into Destiny 2’s new content, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for the best guides on the internet.