Currant error code cause and troubleshooting - Destiny 2

Have a look at what the Currant error code means in regards to Destiny 2, and see what you can do about it from your end.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
Destiny 2 players are currently receiving the Currant error code. This guide will give players details on the meaning of this error and what they can do to take care of it.

Destiny 2 Currant error code

Currant Error Code Destiny 2

According to a Bungie Help article, the Currant error code could mean the following:

In a nutshell, this is saying that it’s possibly an issue on the player’s side of things, not Bungie. However, if the issue is widespread, that almost always points to a problem with Bungie, not the player. If players are getting this error code, consider firing up another online game to test it out. If that game works fine, the only other suggestion we would have is to contact your ISP to see if there is any trouble on your network or theirs.

Beyond troubleshooting on their end, we’d encourage players to monitor the Bungie Help Twitter profile, as well as the DestinyTheGame subreddit. If other players are experiencing the same problems as you, it is almost certainly not something you can fix within your home. Stay patient, monitor the proper channels, and perhaps reading up on our Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for tips and advice once the game is back online.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

