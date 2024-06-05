Currant error code cause and troubleshooting - Destiny 2 Have a look at what the Currant error code means in regards to Destiny 2, and see what you can do about it from your end.

Destiny 2 players are currently receiving the Currant error code. This guide will give players details on the meaning of this error and what they can do to take care of it.

Destiny 2 Currant error code

According to a Bungie Help article, the Currant error code could mean the following:

Errors of this nature are actively monitored by Bungie to keep us aware of trending issues impacting players. Often these types of issues transpire when interruptions between host and client connections are caused due to circumstances outside of our network.

This can be the result of ISP issues, packet loss, complications with various network hardware, Wi-Fi glitches and other impacting variables to general connection stability. We recommend as a first step that players ensure their current connection is working as intended to remove any outside variables.

If this issue still persists we recommended utilizing the steps described in our Network Troubleshooting Guide to find best practices in resolving these issues.

In a nutshell, this is saying that it’s possibly an issue on the player’s side of things, not Bungie. However, if the issue is widespread, that almost always points to a problem with Bungie, not the player. If players are getting this error code, consider firing up another online game to test it out. If that game works fine, the only other suggestion we would have is to contact your ISP to see if there is any trouble on your network or theirs.

Beyond troubleshooting on their end, we’d encourage players to monitor the Bungie Help Twitter profile, as well as the DestinyTheGame subreddit. If other players are experiencing the same problems as you, it is almost certainly not something you can fix within your home. Stay patient, monitor the proper channels, and perhaps reading up on our Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for tips and advice once the game is back online.