Destiny 2 Echoes: Act 2 will feature the largest health pool on a boss yet

Bungie revealed that an upcoming Destiny 2 boss will have the highest health pool ever put in the game.
Donovan Erskine
Destiny 2 may have just concluded a decade’s worth of storytelling with the release of The Final Shape, but Bungie is far from finished with its beloved looter shooter. With the massive expansion officially in the rearview, the developer has provided a look at what’s coming in Echoes: Act 2. Among the content in the upcoming update will be a boss that packs the most amount of health in the history of Destiny 2.

During the Echoes: Act 2 Developer Livestream, Senior Activity Designer Ryan Harris spoke about the challenges awaiting Guardians in the upcoming update. Harris stated that players will engage with bosses in a variety of ways, from immunity gates to simply “engaging with a boss that has the largest health pool I’ve placed on a boss ever.”

Destiny 2 has delivered several memorable boss fights over the years, including a truly brutal battle in The Final Shape. However, the studio isn’t slowing down when it comes to pushing their players to their absolute limit.

We’ll learn more about this unit of a boss when Echoes: Act 2 arrives later this year. In the meantime, make Shacknews your home for everything in the world of Destiny 2.

