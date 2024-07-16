Destiny 2 Update 8.0.0.7 patch notes kick off Echoes Act 2 With Destiny 2 Echoes Act 2 launching today, we also got the latest batch of fixes and balance tweaks.

Another week brings all sorts of new goodies for Destiny 2, including Act 2 of the Echoes content and a new set of patch notes featuring the game’s latest balances and fixes. The rundown of notes is light, but features a few key fixes such as fixing respawn timers in certain situations on Crucible and endgame timers in Raids and Dungeons. We’ve brought everything Destiny 2 Update 8.0.0.7 here for your convenience.

Destiny 2 Update 8.0.0.7 patch notes

Bungie released Destiny 2 Update 8.0.0.7 and its accompanying patch notes on all platforms this week. PvP players will be happy to know that timers in Crucible private matches have been fixed to countdown appropriately. Meanwhile in PvE, the endgame countdowns in Raids and Dungeons have been lengthened across the board to try not to be unfair. You can find the entirety of the notes just below, so read on to see everything that changed:

Activities

Vanguard Ops

Liminality

Fixed an issue where the initial dialog may not trigger correctly.

Crucible

Fixed the respawn timer option not setting correctly in Crucible Private Match.

Raid and Dungeons

Fixed an issue with endgame timers being too short.

Ghosts of the Deep

Fixed an issue that prevented players from seeing their buffs and debuffs while underwater.

Salvation's Edge

Fixed an issue where the Witness's health could be emptied as Final Stand ended, leading to a softlock.

Fixed an issue that prevented enemies from despawning after the Witness's defeat.

Fixed an issue preventing players from claiming the Monolithic Memento from the vendor at the end of Salvation's Edge, after successfully meeting the unlock requirements.

Exotic Mission Rotator

Fixed an issue where Avalon and Starcrossed were not including the weekly activity challenge for rotator mission completions.

UI and UX

Fireteam Finder

Fixed an issue where last season's Grandmaster Nightfalls appeared as listing options, and if selected, players might launch into the incorrect Nightfall.

Gameplay and Investment

Pathfinder

Fixed an issue where the Urban Parkour Pathfinder objective was not being updated when completed in Lost City Outskirts.

Fixed an issue with the map location for the Blighted Clash Pathfinder objective on The Pale Heart.

Fixed an issue where the Resonant Synergy Pathfinder objective didn't work with the Prismatic subclasses.

Fixed an issue where a non-PvP option wasn't available on one of the Rituals Pathfinder options.

Changed the node that required 150 Cabal kills so that it takes all combatants into consideration. Cabal kills grant additional progress.

Gameplay

Shieldcrush (Artifact Perk)

Fixed an issue where Grapple Punch was gaining full bonuses from either half of the Artifact perk.

While Radiant or Amplified, Grapple Punch will gain a 12% bonus.

While Radiant or Amplified, if Woven Mail, Frost Armor, or a Void Overshield are active, Grapple Punch will gain another stacking 12% bonus. This results in a net 25% bonus.

Winter's Shroud

Fixed an issue where it was providing a damage resist in PvP.

Thundercrash

Fixed a crash that could occur if players casted Thundercrash while holding the Unbreakable shield.

Armor

Precious Scars

Fixed an issue where the Sol Invictus and Offensive Bulwark Aspects would block Kintsugi from properly working.

Osmiomancy Gloves

Fixed an issue where grenade regeneration would work with grenades other than Coldsnaps.

This fix does not affect Spirit of Osmiomancy.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where the Enhanced Eddy Current perk was being applied twice.

Fixed an issue where keys from the raid used in Excision could provide a weapon whose pattern is already unlocked.

Now it will drop a Salvation's Edge raid Deepsight weapon that always provides pattern progress until all patterns for Salvation's Edge are unlocked.

Fixed a rare issue where the Guardian Games weapons Taraxippos and The Title could errantly cause crashes when weapon leveling Enhanced or crafted weapons.

Reduced the muzzle flash visual effects of The Riposte Auto Rifle.

Rewards

Fixed an issue blocking acquisition of the Lightfall Exotic armor reward for Legendary campaign completion.

Fixed an issue where the Ignited Light Triumph was not tracking encounter challenges.

Fixed an issue where Dread combatants and Tormentors were not providing the intended amount of XP and Glimmer upon death.

Platforms and Systems

Fixed an issue that could cause thermal errors on Xbox platforms when near Prismatic wells.

That covers the Destiny 2 Update 8.0.0.7 patch notes