Watch the Destiny 2: The Journey Ahead livestream here Tune in to the Destiny 2: The Journey Ahead livestream to hear what Bungie has planned for the future of the franchise.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape is the end of the Light and Darkness saga that began a decade ago. With the Witness defeated, many players are wondering what comes next. The good news is that Bungie is going to be telling us sooner rather than later, in fact, it’s happening today. Tune in to the Destiny 2: The Journey Ahead livestream right here on Shacknews.

Destiny 2: The Journey Ahead livestream

The Destiny 2: The Journey Ahead livestream is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on June 10, 2024. There’s no telling exactly what we’ll hear during this livestream though there’s a good chance it’ll be what’s coming after Destiny 2’s Episodes conclude.

For those not in the know, Destiny 2 is shifting from a seasonal structure to an Episode format. Instead of four seasons, Destiny 2 will receive three Episodes over the next year, with each Episode having a three act structure, with each act lasting several weeks. Players already know the name of these Episodes (Echoes, Revenant, and Heresy), and have an idea of what they might cover. What they don’t know is what comes next for Destiny 2.

No matter what Bungie announces today, be sure you don’t miss a second of it by staying locked to Shacknews. Swing by our Destiny 2 strategy guide for our ongoing coverage of The Final Shape and the upcoming Episodes.