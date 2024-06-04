Destiny 2: The Final Shape slams servers upon release Players are struggling to log into Destiny 2 following the launch of The Final Shape expansion.

Destiny 2’s highly-anticipated expansion The Final Shape has arrived, and players are flocking to Bungie’s beloved sci-fi shooter. There are so many players trying to get in on the fun that servers have been slammed, preventing thousands of Guardians from accessing the new content.

Players experiencing sign-on issues are recommended to try restarting their game, console, or launcher to attempt to alleviate these issues. https://t.co/0m9fEMvFbe — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) June 4, 2024

Players experienced Destiny 2 server issues immediately after the release of The Final Shape expansion this afternoon. The error seems to be affecting players on all platforms. According to SteamDB, Destiny 2 had over 200,000 players trying to log into the game simultaneously.



Source: Bungie

Players attempting to log into Destiny 2 are not being put into a queue. Instead, they’re met with an error message regarding the game’s servers.

Keep a close eye on the official Bungie Help X/Twitter account as the company will likely post an update there once the issue is resolved.