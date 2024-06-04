New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Destiny 2: The Final Shape slams servers upon release

Players are struggling to log into Destiny 2 following the launch of The Final Shape expansion.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Destiny 2’s highly-anticipated expansion The Final Shape has arrived, and players are flocking to Bungie’s beloved sci-fi shooter. There are so many players trying to get in on the fun that servers have been slammed, preventing thousands of Guardians from accessing the new content.

Players experienced Destiny 2 server issues immediately after the release of The Final Shape expansion this afternoon. The error seems to be affecting players on all platforms. According to SteamDB, Destiny 2 had over 200,000 players trying to log into the game simultaneously.

Key art for Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

Source: Bungie

Players attempting to log into Destiny 2 are not being put into a queue. Instead, they’re met with an error message regarding the game’s servers.

Keep a close eye on the official Bungie Help X/Twitter account as the company will likely post an update there once the issue is resolved. We’ll keep you updated on everything Destiny 2: The Final Shape here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

