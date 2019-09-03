Borderlands 3 raids the Handsome Jackpot in first campaign DLC
2K and Gearbox have unveiled Borderlands 3's first campaign DLC, as Vault Hunters look to storm an abandoned casino in Moxxi's Heist of The Handsome Jackpot.
Today's episode of the ShackStream sets off in search of the rarest spawns and tries to murder them.
Gearbox takes a pass at various game balance issues in the wake of the first Borderlands 3 update.
It looks like an overwhelming amount of players want to shoot things and collect items.
The first details about the upcoming Borderlands 3 Halloween event are finally here.
Today's episode of the ShackStream follows some Vault Hunters across strange new planets.
Mow down Psychos like it's your job when Borderlands 3 finally launches this week.
Borderlands 3 brings back Gearbox's signature formula. But is there still a place for a game like Borderlands in this day and age? Our review.
Discuss your favorite co-op video games with the Shack Staff.
Curious to know exactly when you can dive into Borderlands 3? Here are the global release times.