Gearbox & Ballantine's collab to launch a Borderlands Mad Moxxi scotch Not only is Mad Moxxi getting a limited-edition scotch under the Ballantine's label, but it may also be connected to some upcoming Borderlands 3 content.

It would appear that Gearbox and Borderlands’ Mad Moxxi have made themselves an interesting friend. Ballantine’s is a world-class scotch whisky, and apparently entering into a collaboration with Gearbox to produce a limited-edition scotch based on Borderlands’ Mad Moxxi character. Gearbox and Ballantine’s just announced the launch of a Ballantine’s Finest Moxxi’s Bar Edition blended scotch whisky.

This collaboration between Ballantine’s and Gearbox was announced via a new trailer the Ballantine’s YouTube channel on April 20, 2022. Ballantine’s has put out a special blended scotch whisky featuring Mad Moxxi herself in a limited-edition bottle. Ballantine’s Marketing Director, Mathieu Deslandes was happy to share words in the collaboration’s launch.

“We’ve been following Moxxi’s adventures in Pandora for some time now and are delighted to have such an infamous entrepreneur on board,” Deslandes wrote. “Her handling of the Heist of the Handsome Jackpot was second to none and her impressive hostessing of the Underdome Riot is not easily forgotten. I have no doubt Moxxi will help catapult Ballantine’s to galactic heights and encourage Vault Hunters to stay true to themselves.”

The collaboration is more than a little on-brand for the likes of Borderlands and particularly Mad Moxxi. After all, she’s generally running some kind of well-known establishment throughout the games, be it a bar where all the bandits and Vault Hunters drink up, an arena of murder and prizes, or other such fun. In each entrepreneurial effort, Moxxi is always oozing with a carnival showman’s charisma.

Of all the ruffian and ne'er-do-well characters in Borderlands, Moxxi is more of a classy character and a solid fit for a collaboration with a whisky like Ballentine's.

Ballantine’s Finest Moxxi’s Bar Edition blended scotch whisky collab is out in the wild now and it seems it could lead to some exclusive Borderlands 3 content down the line. Be sure to check out Ballentine’s website and the new Moxxi’s Finest Twitter for details on where to find the Ballentine’s Borderlands collab.