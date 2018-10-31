Warcraft 3: Reforged will see multiplayer beta this week
Blizzard's resurrection of the classic RTS is nearing completion and will enter a multiplayer beta test very soon.
Blizzard's resurrection of the classic RTS is nearing completion and will enter a multiplayer beta test very soon.
PlayStation 4 players can get a free taste of the upcoming Monster Hunter: World Iceborne expansion in the game's upcoming open beta test.
Ubisoft has a pair of fresh betas to gobble up and the Shacknews Stream Team is up for the task.
Players with early access to Tropico 6 are getting a handful of significant updates before launch and Kalypso has laid out the blueprint.
The rollout will continue throughout the week, with all players gaining access by Friday.
After a game-data-deleting bug, Bethesda has extended the test period and revealed the new, full schedule.
Several major issues are affecting Fallout 76 PC beta players, including the potential for all client data to be erroneously deleted by the Bethesda Launcher.
The B.E.T.A. will be the first taste of this new take on the Fallout universe and Xbox One players step out of the vault first.
Learn all about the failed to find world error in Fallout 76 and what it means for your wasteland playtime.
Learn the reason behind, and the fix for, the login failed error in Fallout 76.