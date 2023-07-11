Cozy MMO Palia enters closed beta in August 2023 Singularity 6 has announced that it will be opening up the vibrant and relaxing world of Palia to select players next month.

Palia is one of the more relaxing-looking MMOs we’ve seen in a while, bringing players together to explore a vibrant world and enjoy their best lives in it, and soon more players will be able to see what it’s about. Developer Singularity 6 has announced an upcoming closed beta that will allow players to explore Palia’s world and gameplay, and while the beta is coming in August, signups are open now.

Singularity 6 announced the details of Palia’s upcoming closed beta via a new trailer for the game posted on July 11, 2023. On August 2, 2023, Palia will kick off a new closed beta for the game on PC, allowing selected players on that platform to try the game and see what it’s about. Moreover, signups are open now on the game’s website, allowing players to get their registration in if they want to take part. Though the game is also slated to come to Nintendo Switch, that particular platform unfortunately won’t be a part of this beta.

Palia has been an interesting game to watch in its development over the years. We played an early version of it in 2021 and very much enjoyed what it had to offer. It’s a very relaxing game, inviting players to come together to build a community, create homes, farm, craft clothing and other good, and even go on adventures throughout its vibrant world. It would go on to have a very successful pre-alpha period.

Now, with a closed beta on the way in August and signups available for Palia, more players can see for themselves what it’s about. For more updates on the game, stay tuned here at Shacknews.