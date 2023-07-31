New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Bandai Namco responds after hackers crack Tekken 8 CNT demo

The Tekken 8 developers were not thrilled to find some players figured out how to play beyond technical test times and scraped info from the game's files.
TJ Denzer
Image via Bandai Namco
4

The Tekken 8 Closed Network Test took place over the last couple weeks, but this last weekend was the one that opened the test up to PC and Xbox players. Unfortunately, someone decided to be naughty and crack the demo so that they could play past test times and dig around in the game’s files. Some leaks were pulled from the Tekken 8 CNT and the breach of terms and access prompted Bandai Namco to lay out a response: it won’t be tolerated, especially when it comes to competition.

Bandai Namco officially addressed the breach via the Bandai Namco Esports Twitter channel on July 31, 2023. It was there that Bandai Namco revealed that it was aware of players that had accessed the Tekken 8 Closed Network Test after designated test period. Bandai Namco warned that players that were found to have accessed the demo outside of test periods would risk being banned from the Tekken World Tour and official Tekken tournament events.

Bandai Namco Esports statement on Tekken 8 Closed Network Test breach
Bandai Namco suggested that it will bar players from the upcoming Tekken World Tour and Tekken tournaments if it finds they accessed beta demos outside of official test times.
Source: Bandai Namco Esports

Tekken 8 developers warned that not only is the breach a violation of fair competition, but it’s also against various laws:

It wasn’t just unauthorized playtime that drew Bandai Namco’s attention, but also the spread of leaks regarding the roster from players that dug around in the game’s files. PC Gamer has reported that hackers used Cheat Engine to access the game without permission and dig around.

With this in mind, we may see Bandai Namco play its cards closer after the Closed Network Test. As we await further betas for the Tekken 8 and its eventual full release in 2024, it will be interesting to see what the developers do to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

From The Chatty
  Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    reply
    July 31, 2023 11:15 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Bandai Namco responds after hackers crack Tekken 8 CNT demo

    AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      reply
      July 31, 2023 11:37 AM

      I can't believe they risked it after Capcom's response to it for Street Fighter 6.

      AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        reply
        July 31, 2023 11:37 AM

        That "Rules don't apply to *ME*" attitude.

        valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          reply
          July 31, 2023 1:20 PM

          Yeah man, it is insane if you ask me. Timed demos are stupid anyways I get it causes impulse buys but anyone that loves it that much will get the full game anyways at some point so I think it is worth just leaving your demo up.

          Maybe they don't even know about the SF6 stuff hahaha, you never know LOL.

    redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      reply
      July 31, 2023 11:38 AM

      Let the hackers inside a CNT for once

