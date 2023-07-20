Tekken 8 Closed Network Test start & end times If you got in on the Tekken 8 Closed Network Test this July, you'll definitely want to keep an eye on when you can play.

Tekken 8 is about to have one of its first major online tests, which will also be one of the first times regular players get to try the game. The Closed Network Test is about to kick off this weekend for PlayStation 5 players, and then the following weekend will open the test for Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms with crossplay enabled! If you were lucky enough to get a key for any of the tests, you probably want to know when you can play! We’ve got that info right here.

Tekken 8 Closed Network Test start & end times

Tekken 8's Closed Network Test will be exclusive to PS5 for the first weekend, and then open up to Xbox Series X/S and PC for the second weekend.

Source: Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco is running the Tekken 8 Closed Network Test across two major sessions, as shared on the Tekken website. The first is PlayStation 5 exclusive and will run from July 21 to July 24, 2023. The second includes PS5 players as well, but will open the floor up to PC on Steam and Xbox Series X/S from July 28 to July 31, 2023. You can see the actual dates and times for each session below:

PlayStation 5 Early Access session

Starts: July 21 at 1 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. ET

Ends: July 24 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on Steam session

Starts: July 28 at 1 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. ET

Ends: July 31 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET

That covers the timeframes for the Tekken 8 Closed Network Test. If you’re the lucky recipient of a key, then be sure to get in there and throw down when the action is live! We’ll share more details on Tekken 8 as they become available.