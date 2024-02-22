NVIDIA launches open beta for new App The NVIDIA App will combine features of NVIDIA Control Panel and GeForce Experience into one modernized and simplified program.

NVIDIA has released a major update for its graphical drivers today, but the company also launched something bigger into open beta, the new NVIDIA App. For years now, we have checked on specs, adjusted settings, and recorded with Shadowplay through two apps, Control Panel and GeForce Experience, but this new app will combine the features of both into one new and simplified suite which users can download and test out now.

NVIDIA announced the details of its new app via a press release on the NVIDIA website. The new app is currently in open beta, meaning anyone can give it a try, and NVIDIA went on to share additional details of what one can do with it:

Whether you're a gaming enthusiast or a content creator, the NVIDIA app simplifies the process of keeping your PC updated with the latest NVIDIA drivers, and enables quick discovery and installation of NVIDIA applications like GeForce NOW, NVIDIA Broadcast and NVIDIA Omniverse.



Featuring a unified GPU control center, NVIDIA app allows fine-tuning of game and driver settings from a single place, while introducing a redesigned in-game overlay for convenient access to powerful gameplay recording tools, performance monitoring overlays, and game enhancing filters, including innovative new AI-powered filters for GeForce RTX users.

NVIDIA's new App combines features from a number of other NVIDIA programs like Control Panel and GeForce Experience into one simplified suite.

Source: NVIDIA

It seems like the new NVIDIA App is meant to be a suite of most of the working products the company has offered to users of its graphics technology for years now. Instead of having to load up the Control Panel to check your specs or tweak graphics card settings, GeForce Experience to update your drivers and handle recording of games, and GeForce NOW to discover and stream games, it seems you’ll be able to do all of that in one easy-to-use place.

If you want to download the NVIDIA App beta, you can do so now. Otherwise, stay tuned as we continue to follow NVIDIA for the latest updates and an official release of the app as they happen.