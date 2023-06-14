Mortal Kombat 1 Online Stress Test dated for next week Players will be selected on June 21 and able to try out 1v1 matches and a limited single-player version of Klassic Towers.

Mortal Kombat 1 is fast approaching and NetherRealm Studios is prepared to try out one of the first online beta tests for the game next week. The dates for Mortal Kombat 1’s first Online Stress Test have been announced and it’s coming next week. Players will be able to challenge each other to 1v1 matches online, as well as playing a limited single-player mode that includes the Klassic Towers climb. What’s more, there’s still time to sign up.

NetherRealm Studios announced the dates for Mortal Kombat 1’s Online Stress Test via the Mortal Kombat Twitter on June 14, 2023, alongside a FAQ page for the test and other features of the game. According to the announcement, the Stress Test will be available to selected Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 players who sign up by June 21 and take place beginning at 8 a.m. PT on June 23, ending on June 26 at 8 a.m. PT. A Warner Bros. Games Account is required to sign up. Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch and PC will not be included in this Online Stress Test session.

Mortal Kombat 1 will have its stress test starting on June 23, with signups ending on June 21.

Source: NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1 has been shaping up nicely. Between a nice array of returning fighters and the interesting new mechanic of Kameo Fighters providing assist attacks in the game, players who tried out early versions at Summer Game Fest reported enjoying what they tried so far, including our own Ozzie Mejia in his preview. Moreover, we’ve learned interesting things about the roster, such as that Kameo Fighters could feature main roster characters as well, meaning you could play Sub-Zero with an assist from Sub-Zero.

Up till now, it’s all been hearsay though. Selected players will be able to try Mortal Kombat 1 out for themselves when the Online Stress Test goes live next week. Make sure you’re signed up by June 21 if you want a chance of getting in.