Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Mortal Kombat 1 Online Stress Test dated for next week

Players will be selected on June 21 and able to try out 1v1 matches and a limited single-player version of Klassic Towers.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via NetherRealm Studios
1

Mortal Kombat 1 is fast approaching and NetherRealm Studios is prepared to try out one of the first online beta tests for the game next week. The dates for Mortal Kombat 1’s first Online Stress Test have been announced and it’s coming next week. Players will be able to challenge each other to 1v1 matches online, as well as playing a limited single-player mode that includes the Klassic Towers climb. What’s more, there’s still time to sign up.

NetherRealm Studios announced the dates for Mortal Kombat 1’s Online Stress Test via the Mortal Kombat Twitter on June 14, 2023, alongside a FAQ page for the test and other features of the game. According to the announcement, the Stress Test will be available to selected Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 players who sign up by June 21 and take place beginning at 8 a.m. PT on June 23, ending on June 26 at 8 a.m. PT. A Warner Bros. Games Account is required to sign up. Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch and PC will not be included in this Online Stress Test session.

Mortal Kombat 1 tweet about the Online Stress Test
Mortal Kombat 1 will have its stress test starting on June 23, with signups ending on June 21.
Source: NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1 has been shaping up nicely. Between a nice array of returning fighters and the interesting new mechanic of Kameo Fighters providing assist attacks in the game, players who tried out early versions at Summer Game Fest reported enjoying what they tried so far, including our own Ozzie Mejia in his preview. Moreover, we’ve learned interesting things about the roster, such as that Kameo Fighters could feature main roster characters as well, meaning you could play Sub-Zero with an assist from Sub-Zero.

Up till now, it’s all been hearsay though. Selected players will be able to try Mortal Kombat 1 out for themselves when the Online Stress Test goes live next week. Make sure you’re signed up by June 21 if you want a chance of getting in.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola