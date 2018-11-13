Just Shapes & Beats gets Shovel Knight mix update next week
Just Shapes & Beats is getting a high-profile indie crossover, as Berzerk Studio teams with Yacht Club Games for the Just Shovels & Knights update.
One of the best rhythm games of this generation is heading to PS4. Just Shapes and Beats: Hardcore Edition will continue to whip the llama's ass this week.
The Just Shapes & Beats soundtrack melded with other original songs and media is pretty amazing.
The musical bullet hell shooter expands with new songs and more.
Berzerk Studio deserves high praise for this great achievement in music and shoot-em-up gaming. Our review.
We many, many dangerous pink obstacles and do it to the beat in this musical bullet hell from Berzerk Studios.