ShackStream: Infernax returns to let us mash fiends with friends on Indie-licious With a new character released and new ways to play, we're returning to Infernax on today's episode of Indie-licious!

It’s tough fighting the forces of Heck on your own. The Arcade Crew and Berzerk Studio knows it too, that’s why they made a whole dang new co-op mode for Infernax. We’ve played this game on Indie-licious before, but with such a big update having come out (for free at that!), we’re happy to bring Infernax again and bash demons in tandem in the new content.

As mentioned above, Infernax comes to us from the developers at Berzerk Studio and the publishers at The Arcade Crew. It came out in February 2022 and is available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. However, the Infernax Deux or Die co-op update came out on April 5, 2023, just last week. In most cases you can only play local, but you can play online on Steam via it’s Remote Co-op feature. Either way, this update allows you to play two-player or single-player with hotswapping between the original knight and new character, the squire known as Cervul!

Join us as we jump back into the world of Infernax and its co-op update on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

Hark! The denizens of the damned need a good cranial integrity check and our holy arms are fit to do the checking! Join us as we kick off Infernax’s Deux or Die update on Indie-licious shortly!