ShackStream: Indie-licious bops ghastly ghouls for good in Infernax The unholy lands of Infernax await and we're going to show our mettle as knights to save it on today's Indie-licious, or die horribly trying.

We’ve seen our share of unholy and cursed lands, but few of them looked as ridiculously brutal as Infernax. It doesn’t matter though, a holy knight’s gotta do what a holy knight’s gotta do. Join us on today’s Indie-licious as we vanquish foul beasts! Or get vanquished by them!

Infernax comes to us from the developers at Berzerk Studio and the publishers at The Arcade Crew. It’s a side-scrolling hack-and-slash paying homage to titles like Castlevania and Zelda 2. As a knight who has returned home to a land plagued by a terrible curse, you must face down deadly creatures and grotesque monstrosities in a savage fight to bring an end to the curse. Along the way, choices await you and could have dire consequences for both you and the fate of the good people surviving in the land. How will you proceed?

See how our quest plays out as we play Infernax on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

The lands are cursed and the monsters are many, but our resolve is strong. Come watch it get crushed into oblivion as we take on the challenge of Infernax on today’s Indie-licious.