Broly [DBS] sheds his armor to wrap up Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 2
Broly [DBS] doesn't need armor to muscle his foes around, as he rounds out Season 2 of the Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC roster.
In addition to adding some new Practice Mode features, Tekken 7's DLC #13 is going to add a new costume set allowing players to make their own versions of producer Katsuhiro Harada.
Code Vein fits right into the Soulsborne genre, but does it offer enough new elements to be refreshing? Our review.
The latest Code Vein trailer showcased during Inside Xbox shows off two new bosses in the game.
Tekken 7 has launched its Season 3 DLC and Shacknews is here to ask producer Michael Murray about the game's two newest characters and how esports helped prolong Tekken's DLC pipeline longer than expected.
Tekken 7 launches its Season Pass 3 with Zafina, who makes her return from Tekken Tag Tournament 2.
The half-Saiyan is slicing his way into the game with a playable role.
Do you want to jump into RAD, but find the Fallow a little too intimidating? Shacknews is here to help with five tips for beginners and novices.
Having a tough time navigating the Fallow? Learn how to use RAD's Assist Features to make your journey into the double apocalypse a little easier.
Is Bandai Namco and Double Fine's journey into the double apocalypse one worth taking? Our review.