Tekken 8 & Nike are teaming up to release a special edition sneaker in September 2024

Tekken has had some great fashion over the years, but it looks like Nike is teaming up with Bandai Namco to do something extra special for the franchise’s 30th anniversary. A sneaker collab has been announced that will see special edition Tekken 8 versions of Nike’s Air Foamposite shoes released in two styles, and they’re supposedly going to start rolling out in September 2024.

Word of this collaboration came from a report at Sole Retriever, which stated that two versions of the Tekken 8 x Nike Air Foamposite One Premium Fist are being prepared for release later this year. One is based on Kazuya Mishima, featuring the look of his Tekken 8 outfit, complete with his gator skin jacket texture and coloring on the shoes. On the bottom the shoe reads “FIST”. Another version of the shoes based on Jin Kazuma are also being prepared. The shoes will retail at $250 and are supposed to release this September on Nike, SNKRS, and select retailer websites, as well as in select brick-and-mortar stores.

Besides celebrating Tekken’s 30th anniversary as a franchise, this is also a fun nod to shoe enthusiasm in the actual Tekken 8. In Kazuya’s Character Ending, he is shown to be a massive sneakerhead (a collector of sport shoes and sneakers of various rarities and limited releases). It was definitely one of the funnier reveals of the game, injecting a touch of comedy into Tekken 8’s often dour main story. With that in mind, there’s really no better character to base a special edition shoe line around than Kazuya.

Tekken 8 also continues to sit strong as one of the marquee titles of the upcoming EVO 2024, which will have over 10,000 competitors in attendance. For more updates on the Nike and Tekken 8 shoe collaboration, stay tuned as we get closer to its supposed release in September.