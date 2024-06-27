New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

E4 Remake: Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Confirms Characters Moves Will Change Based on Forms

We spoke with the folks behind the Budokai Tenkaichi revival in an exclusive E4 Remake interview.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is one of the year’s most anticipated releases, reviving the Budokai Tenkaichi series for modern platforms. We had the chance to speak with the developers to learn more about the game’s roster and combat systems in an exclusive E4 interview.

During our conversation, the developers revealed to us that some characters will receive new moves when they transform during a battle.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is set to launch on October 8, and you can learn more on its official website. You should also stick around for more exclusive interviews and reveals during E4 Remake!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola