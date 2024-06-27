E4 Remake: Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Confirms Characters Moves Will Change Based on Forms We spoke with the folks behind the Budokai Tenkaichi revival in an exclusive E4 Remake interview.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is one of the year’s most anticipated releases, reviving the Budokai Tenkaichi series for modern platforms. We had the chance to speak with the developers to learn more about the game’s roster and combat systems in an exclusive E4 interview.

During our conversation, the developers revealed to us that some characters will receive new moves when they transform during a battle.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is set to launch on October 8