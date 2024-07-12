Lidia comes to Tekken 8 later this month Tekken 8 will add Lidia Sobieska after the conclusion of EVO 2024.

Bandai Namco previously confirmed that Lidia would be the next DLC fighter for Tekken 8. While she was originally given a summer release window, we now know that she’ll be arriving later this month. Lidia Sobieska comes to Tekken 8 on July 26, 2024.

Bandai Namco announced the release date for Lidia in a new trailer last night. “Let's make this fight one to be proud of,” the company wrote on X. The video features nearly three minutes of Lidia gameplay, showing off her unique moves and combos.

Referred to as the Warrior Prime Minister, Lidia Sobieska was originally introduced in Tekken 7, where she was also a DLC fighter. She quickly became a fan favorite, and Bandai Namco decided to bring her back for the inaugural wave of DLC fighters for Tekken 8.

Those who own the Year 1 Pass will gain access to Lidia a few days early on July 23. She’s the second Year 1 DLC fighter, following the release of Eddy in the spring. Two more characters are planned for an autumn and winter release this year. You can expect to read those character reveals right here on Shacknews.