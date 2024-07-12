New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Lidia comes to Tekken 8 later this month

Tekken 8 will add Lidia Sobieska after the conclusion of EVO 2024.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Bandai Namco
1

Bandai Namco previously confirmed that Lidia would be the next DLC fighter for Tekken 8. While she was originally given a summer release window, we now know that she’ll be arriving later this month. Lidia Sobieska comes to Tekken 8 on July 26, 2024.

Bandai Namco announced the release date for Lidia in a new trailer last night. “Let's make this fight one to be proud of,” the company wrote on X. The video features nearly three minutes of Lidia gameplay, showing off her unique moves and combos.

Referred to as the Warrior Prime Minister, Lidia Sobieska was originally introduced in Tekken 7, where she was also a DLC fighter. She quickly became a fan favorite, and Bandai Namco decided to bring her back for the inaugural wave of DLC fighters for Tekken 8.

Those who own the Year 1 Pass will gain access to Lidia a few days early on July 23. She’s the second Year 1 DLC fighter, following the release of Eddy in the spring. Two more characters are planned for an autumn and winter release this year. You can expect to read those character reveals right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola