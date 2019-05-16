Ryan Reynolds joins Steven Spohn in a message to support AbleGamers
In a maximum effort team-up, the star of Deadpool and Detective Pikachu joined AbleGamers' Steven Spohn in a message of support for disabled gamers across the world.
AlbeGamers Foundation and New York State Senator Persaud are partnering up for G.A.M.E. Day today, May 16.
Doing it for the kids.
Microsoft also partnered with The Cerebral Palsy Foundation, Craig Hospital, SpecialEffect, and Warfighter Engaged.
The AbleGamers Charity has opened a new facility in West Virginia called the AbleGamers Center for Inclusive Play, which will grant the charity new resources and new ways to reach out to the disabled. Shacknews reached out to COO Steven Spohn and CEO Mark Barlet to learn more about how the charity made this happen.
The AbleGamers Foundation, a non-profit advocacy group for gamers with disabilities, has published a lengthy accessibility guide to show developers and publishers how to include the proper options in games.